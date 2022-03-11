Quo

Back in 2017 I took Carole to London for a long weekend, we took in a couple of West End shows AND a Status Quo ‘acoustic’ concert at The Royal Albert Hall. It wasn’t long after Rick Parfitt had died and I swore that night that I was done, I wouldn’t be going to see them again.



Anyway, 5 years on, here I am just back in my hotel after seeing Status Quo at DeMontfort Hall in Leicester. The guy in the photo is Michael Francis Rossi, the sole survivor and founder member of the original 1960s/1970s ‘Frantic Four’ lineup and at 72 years of age, after a hiatus of almost 2.5 years (most of that down to Covid) he’s just rocked, non stop, for an hour and fifty minutes. I’m 10 years younger and am shattered from just standing, singing and watching him.



Loved it.



