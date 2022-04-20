Previous
They Have Two Choices ………. by phil_sandford
Photo 440

They Have Two Choices ……….

………Live or Die

18 Dahlias and 24 Gladioli potted up this afternoon and deposited in the greenhouse. Up to them now; my part of the deal is that I will water them, their part of the deal is to germinate and grow. If they comply, they’ll be moved to the border sometime next month.

It’s now totally up to them.
Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Newbank Lass
This is hilarious. I have done much the same with seeds today. Good luck plants!
April 20th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Heheee... funny narrative.
I have a small oval metal sheet tub, an old thing, and i planted some seeds about a month ago, when it was spring. Seeds and some bulbs germinated. Not all yet. And now it's winter. But I check for changes every day, and sometimes twice a day. And go figure: this morning, there were 3 plants from bulbs peeping through. Later on, the 4th was out. Woo hooo!!!
April 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Strong words -- hope they will comply !!
April 20th, 2022  
