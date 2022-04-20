They Have Two Choices ……….

18 Dahlias and 24 Gladioli potted up this afternoon and deposited in the greenhouse. Up to them now; my part of the deal is that I will water them, their part of the deal is to germinate and grow. If they comply, they’ll be moved to the border sometime next month.
I have a small oval metal sheet tub, an old thing, and i planted some seeds about a month ago, when it was spring. Seeds and some bulbs germinated. Not all yet. And now it's winter. But I check for changes every day, and sometimes twice a day. And go figure: this morning, there were 3 plants from bulbs peeping through. Later on, the 4th was out. Woo hooo!!!