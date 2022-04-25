It's The Early Bird ........

who catches the worm, or in this case, the peanut butterly on the Magnolia.



Caught our resident Robin in the early morning sun today as I was up early to take Carole's car in for it's first service. The dealership is some 30 miles away now that the Lincoln dealership went bust, so it meant fighting with early morning rush hour traffic. Got there in plenty of time and dropped it off and picked up a courtesy car, which is the exact same car Carole drives, same colour with one exception; Carole's is a 1.1 liter, 3 cylinder petrol, which admittedly goes like a proverbial of a shovel (I call it a pocket rocket) and the one I've been lent is a 1.6 litre turbo injection GTI which makes Carole's car look almost predestrian. Such fun to just drive it home to park it on the drive until hers is ready to be collected.



Looking forward to going to collect Carole's car later today, I may just take a long long detour .................



