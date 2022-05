Lupins

Have always loved Lupins; I adore the concept of an old fashioned English cottage garden and have always had Lupins, Delphiniums, Hollyhocks (which die on me) everywhere I’ve been in the UK. These are a few years old now and continue to reappear each year.



Carole and I were in the garden at the same time, so a duplication of photographs today could very well occur as we agreed to just post what we wanted.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.