My Garden June

Very very bright sunny day here in the shire and as you can see by the paving slabs all over the lawn, we're having some work done. Finally replacing the boring concrete slabs laid by the builders 17 years ago with slabs to match the 2 x patios.



Last of the colour still to bloom, the Dahlias. They're all looking healthy, but some way from flowering as yet. The baskets and tubs are superb this year (huge thank you to the 2 lads from across the road who with their Dad kindly watered them all every morning and evening whilst we were away or they would have shrivelled and burnt.



If you fancy taking a look at the others, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so, then click on the tag philsgarden