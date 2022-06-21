Sign up
Photo 461
Book Worm in the Sunshine
I’m just about to head South West (half way to Cornwall to be precise) and Carole has got the cushions out and her new book on The Red Arrows.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
