Previous
Next
Fledgling Robin by phil_sandford
Photo 463

Fledgling Robin

Saw this little chap flitting around the bird bath this morning at the same time as one of the adult Robins was visiting the feeders. I think it’s a fledgling Robin, but am happy to be corrected.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise