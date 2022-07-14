Previous
Tiggywinkles

Carole called me to the kitchen window not long after dinner as she’d seen the resident hedgehog. Have been aware that we have one as I find its droppings most mornings, but we hadn’t seen it for many months. We stood over the border watching it walking around under the feeders and we could hear it eating. I’ve put out a saucer of water for it, so hopefully it’ll find that during its wanderings tonight and take onboard what it needs.

moni kozi ace
Besides puppies and corgis, these are the next cutest living creature on earth. Along with sloths.
July 14th, 2022  
Michelle
I do love a resident hedgehog, I wish mine would bring he's friends around and eat all my slugs!
July 14th, 2022  
