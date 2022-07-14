Tiggywinkles

Carole called me to the kitchen window not long after dinner as she’d seen the resident hedgehog. Have been aware that we have one as I find its droppings most mornings, but we hadn’t seen it for many months. We stood over the border watching it walking around under the feeders and we could hear it eating. I’ve put out a saucer of water for it, so hopefully it’ll find that during its wanderings tonight and take onboard what it needs.



