Photo 476
The Toy
The new toy hovering and posing for my Canon
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2724
photos
172
followers
171
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Those Little Extras
Taken
10th August 2022 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
dji
,
mini-pro-3
