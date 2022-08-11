Previous
Next
Shire Sunset by phil_sandford
Photo 477

Shire Sunset

from the airspace above our back garden.

Thanks for dropping by

11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
Beautiful Phil!
August 11th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
August 11th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
August 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise