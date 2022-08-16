Previous
Next
Are you Getting Out Soon by phil_sandford
Photo 479

Are you Getting Out Soon

before the water gets cold?

Huge family of Starlings has been visiting the garden, swarming the feeders and bird baths. They really are the punks of the UK bird family
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
131% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
the guy in the water is saying... now I'm here and I'm the boss', I like to see the design in these birds!
August 18th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
What a great capture - must have been fun to watch
August 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise