Photo 479
Are you Getting Out Soon
before the water gets cold?
Huge family of Starlings has been visiting the garden, swarming the feeders and bird baths. They really are the punks of the UK bird family
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
starling
Maggiemae
ace
the guy in the water is saying... now I'm here and I'm the boss', I like to see the design in these birds!
August 18th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
What a great capture - must have been fun to watch
August 18th, 2022
