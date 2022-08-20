Previous
My Garden August 2022 by phil_sandford
My Garden August 2022

Anothr photograph of the garden, a month or so after the previous. The lawn continues to looks dreadful, parched and very yellow but hopefully it will recover when the rains come.

Two of my sunflowers, planted from seed are in bloom at the back of the photograph, by the garage and there are a couple of dahlias also in bloom around there too. The tubs in the foreground have done well considering the parched conditions, watering morninga and eveninng has helped tremendously, thankfully using my rain water butts not the tap.

This is the last of the garden shots for year 6; I'll think carefully as to whether I continue it into year 7.

If you fancy taking a look at the others, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so, then click on the tag philsgarden
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Phil Sandford

Diana ace
Don't have to worry about the lawn Phil, it recovers in no time :-)
August 22nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks like a lot of gardens her also
August 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So much the story of the gardens this year in the UK I should think ! Mine is so much the same - the lawn all patchy , the perennials over too soon and cut back ( usually the end of September job !) Pot plants and geraniums are still thriving , having been watered daily !
August 22nd, 2022  
Babs ace
Your lawn is looking a bit bald isn't it, but I am sure it will come back again
August 22nd, 2022  
