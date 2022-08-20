My Garden August 2022

Anothr photograph of the garden, a month or so after the previous. The lawn continues to looks dreadful, parched and very yellow but hopefully it will recover when the rains come.



Two of my sunflowers, planted from seed are in bloom at the back of the photograph, by the garage and there are a couple of dahlias also in bloom around there too. The tubs in the foreground have done well considering the parched conditions, watering morninga and eveninng has helped tremendously, thankfully using my rain water butts not the tap.



This is the last of the garden shots for year 6; I'll think carefully as to whether I continue it into year 7.



If you fancy taking a look at the others, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so, then click on the tag philsgarden