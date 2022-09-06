Previous
Curry by phil_sandford
Photo 485

Curry

There are over 160 International Rugby Caps for England, Ireland and Samoa sat around this table with 4 ex Leicester Tigers, with a smattering of five other mortals.

Great company and some eye opening conversations at times. The manager of the curry house, his jaw dropped when he saw who was within the party.

6th September 2022

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
