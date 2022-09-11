Previous
Next
Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 488

Dahlia

One of this year’s new Dahlias. I couldn’t be ***** to swap lenses, so taken with my 50mm f1.8 prime, but obviously in colour and I’ve tweaked it a tad. .
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise