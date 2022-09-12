Previous
Vigil by phil_sandford
Photo 489

Vigil

The Queen’s four children standing vigil around her coffin this evening in Edinburgh. What he and his siblings are having to do, so soon after their mother's death, would quite simply have been beyond me with my parents.

Picture taken from the BBC broadcast
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Photo Details

