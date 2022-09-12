Sign up
Photo 489
Vigil
The Queen’s four children standing vigil around her coffin this evening in Edinburgh. What he and his siblings are having to do, so soon after their mother's death, would quite simply have been beyond me with my parents.
Picture taken from the BBC broadcast
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
