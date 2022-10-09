Sign up
Photo 497
Swan Family
After our visit to the IBCC we popped down to a new location that I was told about when I was Kingfisher hunting in Hartsholme Park on Friday. No kingfishers seen today, but we did catch this swan family serenely going up and down the canal.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
swan
,
lincolnshire
