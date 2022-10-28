Previous
Munchkins by phil_sandford
Munchkins

Last day of the grandwobs being with us; I've worked all week, so save taking them all out to Franky & Benny's on Thursday evening, all they've really heard from me is cries of 'keep the noise down.' Carole was ironing their stuff in the afternoon, so I took them out to Willingham Woods for a couple of hours in the vain hope I'd tire them out before we passed them back to Fiona (it didn't work). Thankfully all three are always happy to pose for the camera.

28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Phil Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super!! fav
October 29th, 2022  
Bill ace
I like your perspective on this shot.
October 29th, 2022  
