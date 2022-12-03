Previous
Baby Grey by phil_sandford
Baby Grey

one of the baby grey seals at Donna Nook. I love the way they peer at you through the grass, sometimes sideways (like this one) and sometimes upside down; they're pretty happy with the humans, a piquet fence keeps the idiots away from actually touching them (the mothers will abandon the babies if touched by humans) - last year there were reports of fools jumping the fence for 'selfies.'

This one caught my eye as we were heading back to the car, via the hot tea and burger van' his/her eyes just cried out for a photograph

(and yes, funny old thing, @carole_sandford will be posting incredibly similar photographs later (she's busy watching some dancing show on BBC at the moment)

3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
