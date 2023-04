Cherry Blossom

Sadly the blossom always arrives around the same time as stiff breezes which means it doesn’t stay on the tree for long. Standing under the tree to take this, I could hear the loud buzz of hundreds of bumble-bees (or Dumbledors, as they were once called (who knew?)) feasting on the small flowers.



