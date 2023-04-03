Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 538
Vertical
One of the Eurofighter Typhoons going vertical with after burners still burning. Heavily cropped, but you can just make out the glow from the twin exhausts
Thanks for dropping by
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3035
photos
160
followers
165
following
147% complete
View this month »
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
538
Latest from all albums
536
80
2414
537
2415
2416
538
2417
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
3rd April 2023 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
typhoon
,
eurofighter
,
raf-coningsby
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Wow, I bet the sound was deafening. We lived near an Air Force base and you just had to stop talking when they were doing maneuvers, and I witnessed this maneuver multiple times.
April 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close