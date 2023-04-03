Previous
Next
Vertical by phil_sandford
Photo 538

Vertical

One of the Eurofighter Typhoons going vertical with after burners still burning. Heavily cropped, but you can just make out the glow from the twin exhausts

Thanks for dropping by
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Wow, I bet the sound was deafening. We lived near an Air Force base and you just had to stop talking when they were doing maneuvers, and I witnessed this maneuver multiple times.
April 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise