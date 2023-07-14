Previous
In Memorium by phil_sandford
In Memorium

Long long day; early morning drive across the width of the UK to get to Warrington for the funeral service of Sue Smith, wife of my WO1 in the late 80s when I was a newly promoted Sgt at our Trade Training School in Leicestershire. We were also together in Cyprus in the late 90s after John had been Commissioned and was a Major.

Six weeks ago, Sue and John had returned from a week’s holiday with their best friends. Sue had put the washing in, John had got a chinese takeout, they spent the evening chatting and laughing about the week they’d just had, making plans for their next holiday and went to bed. John woke up in the morning, Sue did not.

Sue was the absolute epitome of the life and soul of the party; she was a huge, bubbly bundle of fun and energy and she leaves behind John, Tom & Mel and 3 grandchildren.

Attendance at the service was a testimony to the lady, it was rammed; folk were stood outside in the rain as there was no more room inside. The tributes from family were heartbreaking and all brought to life the word fun.

As Sue’s brother said yesterday, may her star shine brightly. RIP Sue.
Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Lou Ann ace
Sue sounds like the loveliest of ladies, this is a wonderful tribute.
July 15th, 2023  
