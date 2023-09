Things You Don’t Want To See

Two and a half hours after our scheduled take off time, we’ve just disembarked the plane. A member of the ground crew reported liquid leaking out of the left hand engine. After shutting down both engines, refuelling, re-starting the leak increased.



We believe accommodation is being sought for us. Speaking to the pilot, at the top of the steps, they have 1 hour to fix it or he’s out of hours and we will be in a hotel for a minimum of 8 hours before maybe taking off to fly home.



Rather this than catch fire on takeoff.



No sign of a rep to talk to.