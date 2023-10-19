Way Back When

This is from way back in the Spring of 1982 during my Trade Training in Leicestershire, so fourth one and a half years or so ago. I think I’d only just met Carole (for the second time, but first as an adult) back then.



If I recall the exercise correctly, we wore this get-up for almost a week and it was anything but fun; full NBC (Nuclear Biological & Chemical) suit with respirator. Eating and drinking in it was a nightmare, as were other bodily functions. It was the height of the Cold War with the USSR and NATO baiting each other and the Falkland War just about to start. One hell of a rifle though the SLR.



