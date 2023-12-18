Previous
Me n Her by phil_sandford
Photo 639

Me n Her

A selfie towards the end of the light trail this evening at Belton House. We dressed for freezing conditions and, well it wasn’t

Thanks for dropping by.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice selfie
December 18th, 2023  
Olwynne
Lovely selfie
December 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise