The Offending Item

A 28mm 2 Port Motorised Valve on the Hot Water system that had seized. It’s the original, installed in 2005 so lasted well according to Blowy, my plumber since 2008. Swapped out with anew one in under an hour. Other than the actual boiler and hot water tank, Blowy has changed everything in my central heating & hot water system; it’s the same system we took over in 2005 when we bought the house, but like Trigger’s broom (Google it) it’s not at all original.



