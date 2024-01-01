Previous
Time & Tide Bell by phil_sandford
Time & Tide Bell

Located at Theddlesthorpe Beach just north of Mablethorpe. Next high tide is 2115 tonight so we didn’t stick around to hear it chime.

This is the seventh of these bells installed around the UK by artist Marcus Vergette and bell designer Neil McLachlan.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_and_Tide_Bell?wprov=sfti1
1st January 2024

Phil Sandford

JackieR ace
Beautiful cloudscape! Looks chilly.
January 1st, 2024  
