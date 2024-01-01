Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 651
Time & Tide Bell
Located at Theddlesthorpe Beach just north of Mablethorpe. Next high tide is 2115 tonight so we didn’t stick around to hear it chime.
This is the seventh of these bells installed around the UK by artist Marcus Vergette and bell designer Neil McLachlan.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_and_Tide_Bell?wprov=sfti1
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3469
photos
161
followers
182
following
178% complete
View this month »
644
645
646
647
648
649
650
651
Latest from all albums
2687
650
2688
2689
127
2690
651
128
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
1st January 2024 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
global-warming
,
big-sky
,
time-and-tide-bell
,
theddlesthorpe
JackieR
ace
Beautiful cloudscape! Looks chilly.
January 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close