Previous
Photo 658
Sunset at 5 Mile Bridge
I think Carole may have put up a similar photo in the last few days, it’s going to happen, we share the hobby of photography and generally are together when we go out. Anyway, if it is the same, or similar, apologies, but I kind of like it.
Thanks for dropping by.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
4
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3490
photos
161
followers
181
following
180% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
7th January 2024 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
canon
,
outdoor
,
fiskerton
Krista Marson
ace
quite dreamy
January 11th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so fab!
January 11th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
January 11th, 2024
Lesley
ace
That’s fabulous
January 11th, 2024
