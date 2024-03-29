Previous
Think It Would Miss by phil_sandford
Think It Would Miss

Very quick stroll around Castle Square in Lincoln before we met up with my brother Richard and his family for lunch.

The cannon is outside the gates of the castle facing the cathedral; I reckon it’d miss (even more so if I fired it).

29th March 2024

Phil Sandford

March 29th, 2024  
