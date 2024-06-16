by phil_sandford

Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 716
The biennial Doddington Hall Sculpture exhibition is next month; the first of the exhibits has been installed in front of the Roman temple.
Thanks for dropping by.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3733
photos
157
followers
180
following
196% complete
View this month »
709
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
Latest from all albums
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
160
716
2857
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
16th June 2024 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
temple
,
sculpture
,
outdoor
,
doddington-hall
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close