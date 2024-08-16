Sign up
Prepare For Landing
Bumble Bee coming in to land on the Lavender.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3821
photos
157
followers
180
following
201% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th August 2024 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
lavender
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
bumble-bee
Casablanca
ace
That is excellent
August 16th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot
August 16th, 2024
