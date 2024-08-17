Sign up
Photo 736
Bumblebee’s Bum
Lucky to catch this one just as it moved to another bit of the lavender.
Thanks for dropping by
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th August 2024 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
lavender
,
outdoor
,
bum
,
sony
,
bumble-bee
Barb
ace
Amazing clarity and color, Phi! Marvelous capture!
August 17th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Great photo and details.
August 17th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
August 17th, 2024
