Previous
Photo 747
Doddington Sculpture
Picked up the sculpture I purchased during the Doddington Hall sculpture display of July and August. Happily installed in the back garden - aptly named “mouse on ball.”
Thanks for dropping by.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
garden
,
sculpture
,
outdoor
,
mouse-on-ball
Casablanca
ace
How lovely to have that piece home. I like it. It's quirky
September 28th, 2024
