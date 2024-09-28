Previous
Doddington Sculpture by phil_sandford
Photo 747

Doddington Sculpture

Picked up the sculpture I purchased during the Doddington Hall sculpture display of July and August. Happily installed in the back garden - aptly named “mouse on ball.”

Thanks for dropping by.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
How lovely to have that piece home. I like it. It's quirky
September 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise