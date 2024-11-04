Previous
Butmir, Sarajevo by phil_sandford
Photo 753

Butmir, Sarajevo

Summer of 1997 or 1998 (they all morphed into one) taking a break in the gounds of Butmir Camp in the heart of Sarajevo. This was the Headquarters of IFOR (Implementation Force), the NATO 'Peacekeepers' who replaced the United Nations in December of 1995 following the Dayton Accord.

I'd probably just dropped off that weeks Crypto at the small detachment I had in the camp, it would have been a Friday afternoon as I shifted the Crypto change over to coincide with Surf & Turf that was always served in the American cookhouse on a Friday evening. The 4 hour drive back to Gornji Vakuf was worth the T Bone Steak and Lobster each week

4th November 2024

Phil Sandford

