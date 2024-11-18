Sign up
Photo 756
Lucy-Anne & Nanny
On the sofa under Lucy’s Christmas blanket settled down to watch I’m a Celebrity. Just started snowing outside, with the forecast of it lasting through the night …… oh deep joy!!
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Barb
ace
Love that you captured this sweet moment of togetherness for Carole and your granddaughter! Love the Christmas blanket! Snow!! Really? We had some very fine flakes falling earlier but nothing to get excited about!
November 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
How fun!
November 18th, 2024
