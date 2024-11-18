Previous
Lucy-Anne & Nanny by phil_sandford
Photo 756

Lucy-Anne & Nanny

On the sofa under Lucy’s Christmas blanket settled down to watch I’m a Celebrity. Just started snowing outside, with the forecast of it lasting through the night …… oh deep joy!!

18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Phil Sandford

Barb ace
Love that you captured this sweet moment of togetherness for Carole and your granddaughter! Love the Christmas blanket! Snow!! Really? We had some very fine flakes falling earlier but nothing to get excited about!
November 18th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
How fun!
November 18th, 2024  
