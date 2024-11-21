Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 758
Fiskerton Sunset
A very very cold sunset across the River Witham down at 5 Mile Bridge this evening; you can see the ice on the water.
Thanks for dropping by
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3952
photos
153
followers
177
following
207% complete
View this month »
751
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
Latest from all albums
3011
3012
756
757
3013
3014
758
3015
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st November 2024 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
cold
,
outdoor
,
fiskerton
,
very-cold
,
5-mile-bridge
Casablanca
ace
Stunning, looks so wintry
November 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
November 21st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. It looks worth going out into the cold to get. I love the comp, pov and colors.
November 21st, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
November 21st, 2024
Monica
Beautiful but chilly - ice on the water!!!!
November 21st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how pretty
November 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close