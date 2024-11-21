Previous
Fiskerton Sunset by phil_sandford
Photo 758

Fiskerton Sunset

A very very cold sunset across the River Witham down at 5 Mile Bridge this evening; you can see the ice on the water.

Thanks for dropping by
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Stunning, looks so wintry
November 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
November 21st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. It looks worth going out into the cold to get. I love the comp, pov and colors.
November 21st, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
November 21st, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful but chilly - ice on the water!!!!
November 21st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how pretty
November 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact