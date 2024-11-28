by phil_sandford

Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 759
Caught the Wood Pigeon sat on the fence, the lighting from the kitchen giving him a somewhat sinister look.
Thanks for dropping by.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3960
photos
153
followers
177
following
207% complete
View this month »
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
759
Latest from all albums
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
759
3022
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th November 2024 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
dusk
,
outdoor
,
wood-pigeon
Casablanca
ace
Cue discordant scary music 😱🎶🔪
November 28th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
neat
November 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close