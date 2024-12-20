Previous
Granddad & Lulu by phil_sandford
Photo 763

Granddad & Lulu

Lucy-Anne in her new Grinch leggings that she bought this afternoon.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
209% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
She has the figure for these attractive leggings!
December 20th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Lovely photo and fabulous leggings 😍
December 20th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely smiles and leggings!
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact