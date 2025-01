Robin

As we entered the grounds of Hartsholme Park, you could hear the Robins, but you couldn’t see them. Suddenly there was one in the Rhododendrons, sitting and posing. It dropped onto the ground and hopped around Carole’s feet before flying to an old tree stump and standing still looking directly at me; I was able to get right up close with the zoom to capture his gorgeous face. Hope you like it too.



Thanks for dropping by.