Photo 770
Carillon
This is the Loughborough Carillon (or Carillion as it’s pronounced in the town), the war memorial commemorating the town’s fallen.
Long day in Leicestershire dotting the Is and crossing the Ts on some legal issues.
Thanks for dropping by.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4019
photos
157
followers
176
following
Tags
leicestershire
,
carillon
,
loughborough
