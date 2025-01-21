Dinner Night

Way back when, in 2002, I covered the post of Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) at my Unit, the Joint Services Signals Unit located at RAF Digby. RAF Digby had a Station Warrant Officer (SWO) and he didn’t like there being an RSM so I was called the Unit Warrant Officer (UWO) to keep the peace. Either way, I was ‘boots n haircuts’ inside the wire, he was boots n haircuts outside the wire.



It led, somehow, to me being invited by the Corps to attend the RSMs Convention, held that year in London and then a dinner night at the Dorchester Hotel. After we’d eaten, as the hotel was expensive and boring, around 8 of us caught a couple of London Cabs and went to Stringfellows night club, where Peter Stringfellow hosted us, gratis, all night (but that’s another story)



I’m back row, right in the centre.



Thanks for dropping by.