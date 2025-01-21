Way back when, in 2002, I covered the post of Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) at my Unit, the Joint Services Signals Unit located at RAF Digby. RAF Digby had a Station Warrant Officer (SWO) and he didn’t like there being an RSM so I was called the Unit Warrant Officer (UWO) to keep the peace. Either way, I was ‘boots n haircuts’ inside the wire, he was boots n haircuts outside the wire.
It led, somehow, to me being invited by the Corps to attend the RSMs Convention, held that year in London and then a dinner night at the Dorchester Hotel. After we’d eaten, as the hotel was expensive and boring, around 8 of us caught a couple of London Cabs and went to Stringfellows night club, where Peter Stringfellow hosted us, gratis, all night (but that’s another story)