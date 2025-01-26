Sign up
Previous
Photo 771
OM*G
and I’ve no clue how I did it 😲😜
Thanks for dropping by
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
3
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th January 2025 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
game
,
marble-solitaire
,
how-the-f&@£
,
😲
julia
ace
Cool set.. Use to be able to do it .. but not so sure now..
January 26th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, congratulations!
January 26th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Excellent, even if by accident 😅😅
January 26th, 2025
