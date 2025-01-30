Previous
Eurasian Sparrowhawk by phil_sandford
Photo 772

Eurasian Sparrowhawk

Feasting on a partridge (not in a pear tree)

The circle of life.

Thanks for dropping by.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! look at that eye !! Such wonderful capture , stare stance !!!!!!!!!!!! Fav
January 30th, 2025  
