Photo 772
Eurasian Sparrowhawk
Feasting on a partridge (not in a pear tree)
The circle of life.
Thanks for dropping by.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th January 2025 3:53pm
Tags
food
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
partridge
,
sparrowhawk
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! look at that eye !! Such wonderful capture , stare stance !!!!!!!!!!!! Fav
January 30th, 2025
