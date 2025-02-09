Previous
Mr Woody by phil_sandford
Briefly caught the male Greater Slotted Woodpecker on the peanuts this morning. Haven’t seen him for a while.

9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
I thought this was yours when I saw the thumbnail! Nice to see Mr Woody back
February 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a super shot of Mr Woody - fav
February 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
February 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great photo…
February 9th, 2025  
