Previous
Photo 774
Queuing Up
Goldfinches patiently waiting their turn to get at the Sunflower hearts and seeds.
Thanks for dropping by.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th February 2025 3:12pm
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
goldfinches
