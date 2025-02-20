Previous
Queuing Up by phil_sandford
Photo 774

Queuing Up

Goldfinches patiently waiting their turn to get at the Sunflower hearts and seeds.

Thanks for dropping by.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Phil Sandford

