Mrs Woody by phil_sandford
Photo 775

Mrs Woody

Female Greater Spotted Woodpecker on the peanuts. Mr & Mrs Woody appear to be taking it in turns on the feeders, wonder if there are some chicks nearby.

27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Phil Sandford

