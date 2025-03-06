Previous
First Cut of 2025 by phil_sandford
Photo 777

First Cut of 2025

First time it’s been dry enough in weeks to give the lawn a trim. It’ll need doing again soon, and it needs scarifying badly.

6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Phil Sandford

