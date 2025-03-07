Sign up
Previous
Photo 778
Narrow Boat
Walking from the bridge toward the city, I caught sight of this narrow boat chugging slowly toward me. Quickly took this shot looking down the Witham toward the Highcross Cafe.
Thanks for dropping by.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
4
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Album
Those Little Extras
Tags
city
,
outdoor
,
lincoln
,
narrowboat
,
witham
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 7th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Nice one
March 7th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beutiful scene and lovely reflection.
March 7th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful scene with that amazing background. Your canal looks quite narrow here.
March 7th, 2025
