Previous
Narrow Boat by phil_sandford
Photo 778

Narrow Boat

Walking from the bridge toward the city, I caught sight of this narrow boat chugging slowly toward me. Quickly took this shot looking down the Witham toward the Highcross Cafe.

Thanks for dropping by.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 7th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Nice one
March 7th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beutiful scene and lovely reflection.
March 7th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful scene with that amazing background. Your canal looks quite narrow here.
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact