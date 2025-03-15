Previous
Birds and the Bees by phil_sandford
Birds and the Bees

The photograph I took of these two pigeons 2 minutes later is not fit for public display.

15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Brennie B
That's Amore...
March 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
LOL Cute capture, Phil!
March 15th, 2025  
