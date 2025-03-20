Previous
Hazy Sunset by phil_sandford
Photo 781

Hazy Sunset

At 5 Mile Bridge, Fiskerton.

Thanks for dropping by.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
Fantastic shot, a fav
March 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture
March 20th, 2025  
Lin ace
Love this - instant fav
March 20th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Is that the sun? Wow it’s sort of Japanese looking! Stunning!
March 20th, 2025  
Lisa Brown ace
wow
March 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact