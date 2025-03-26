Sign up
Previous
Photo 783
Now I Need The Shed
New hard standing, 12’ x 10’ and pathway laid over last 2 days; ordering the new potting shed tomorrow.
Thanks for dropping by
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4112
photos
159
followers
177
following
214% complete
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
3135
3136
782
3137
3138
3139
3140
783
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th March 2025 4:29pm
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
hardstanding
Casablanca
ace
Looks fantastic so far!
March 26th, 2025
