Now I Need The Shed by phil_sandford
Photo 783

Now I Need The Shed

New hard standing, 12’ x 10’ and pathway laid over last 2 days; ordering the new potting shed tomorrow.

26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
Looks fantastic so far!
March 26th, 2025  
